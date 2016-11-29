India crush England

Indian players celebrate the fall of a wicket. Picture: @englandcricket.

Resuming on 78-4, England suffered early setbacks.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Joe Root’s determination and Haseem Hameed’s grit were not enough for England as India won the third Test by eight wickets inside four days to go 2-0 up in the five-match series on Tuesday.Playing his first Test in eight years, Parthiv Patel smashed an unbeaten 67 off 54 balls and the hosts chased down their 103-run victory target for the loss of Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara.After conceding a 134-run first-innings lead, England had their backs firmly against the wall and Monday’s top-order collapse left them with an impossible task to save the game.Root’s composed 78 helped erased the deficit and an unbeaten 59 by Hameed, batting down the order after breaking his finger, ensured India had a three-figure target to chase after bowling out England for 236 in the afternoon session.