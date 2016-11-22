Faf du Plessis guilty of ball tampering

Proteas captain Faf du Plessis has been found guilty of ball tampering. Photo: SkySports

He was charged after TV footage appeared to show him applying an artificial substance to the ball in the second Test.

Watch a video below of the moment that Faf du Plessis allegedly tampered with te ball:

NATIONAL NEWS & VIDEO - Proteas captain Faf du Plessis has been found guilty of ball tampering.He has been fined 100% of his match fee, but will be allowed to play in the third Test.The Proteas captain's hearing took place on Tuesday in Adelaide.