Faf du Plessis to face ball-tampering hearing today

Proteas captain Faf du Plessis. Image: twitter.com

If proven guilty, du Plessis could be handed a maximum fine of 100% match fee, two suspension points and four demerit points. Two suspension points equates to a ban of one test match.

NATIONAL NEWS - Proteas captain Faf du Plessis’ hearing takes place on Tuesday in Adelaide, putting his participation in the third test against Australia in doubt.Du Plessis was charged after TV footage appeared to show him applying an artificial substance to the ball in the second Test.The charge has been laid by ICC chief David Richardson and relates to changing the condition of the ball in breach of Law 42.3.Du Plessis has pleaded not guilty to the charge.