Faf du Plessis charged for breaching ICC code of conduct

Details of the hearing will be announced in due course.

NATIONAL NEWS - South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has been charged for breaching Article 2.2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct, according to an ICC statement said.This is after television footage appeared to show him applying an artificial substance to the ball during the fourth day’s play in the second Test in Hobart, which concluded on Tuesday.The charge relates has been laid by the ICC chief David Richardson and relates to changing the condition of the ball in breach of Law 42.3.The alleged incident happened on 15 November morning when footage appeared to show Du Plessis applying saliva and residue from a mint or sweet, an artificial substance, to the ball in an attempt to change its condition.Du Plessis has pleaded not guilty to the charge and the matter will now be heard by Andy Pycroft of the elite panel of ICC match referees.