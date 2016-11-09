Translate to: 

All eyes on SWD, playing KZN in Oudtshoorn

The SWD squad who prepared for the match against KwaZulu-Natal are (back): Siyabonga Booi, Jongile Kilani, Marcello Piedt, Neil Hornbuckle, Brendon Louw, Mthobeli Bangdingawo, Andrea Agathangelou and Andy Moles (head coach). Front: Glenton Stuurman, Otneill Baartman, Justin Jordaan, Murray Commins, Hanno Kotze and Nelson Setimani.
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - The South Western Districts Cricket team are hoping for an improvement and setting their sights on a victory as they take on KwaZulu-Natal in the Cricket South Africa Provincial competition at the Recreation Ground in Oudtshoorn.
 
The Sunfoil Cup Three-day match started yesterday, 17 November, and the limited over match will be contested on Sunday.
 
The men from the Southern Cape had a slow start as they lost both their first three matches but they have since recorded an impressive victory against Easterns in the One-day competition while rain and bad light negatively affected their chances against KwaZulu-Natal Inland.
 
Andrea Agathangelou, who is in great form, is key to the batting line-up but he needs support from his teammates to ensure a solid performance.
 
Captain Gurshwin Rabie is out of action due to an ankle injury and Agathangelou is standing in as captain. Marcello Piedt (shoulder) is not available while Mafinke Serami was not considered for the three-day match after he received a call-up from the Cobras for the CSA T20 challenge. The visitors are coached by the former Protea bowler, Roger Telemachus.
 
Teams
The SWD team: Neil Hornbuckle, Hanno Kotze, Jongile Kilani, Andrea Agathangelou (captain), Brendon Louw, Murray Commins, Siyabonga Booi, Glenton Stuurman, Jordaan, Otneill Baartman and Mtobeli Bandingawo.
 
Nelson Setimami, Justin Jordaan, Jean du Plessis and Mafinke Serami will be added for selection for the one-day match.
 
The KZN squad is: Senuran Muthusamy, Mishkal Ramsaroop, Sthabiso Zungu, Johny Riekert, Sibonelo Makhanya, Jason Oakes, Calvin Savage, Tyron Koen, Smangaliso Nhlebela, Daryn Dupavillon, Okuhle Cele, Bruce Kerr and Richard Wissing.
 
 
07:10 (GMT+2), Fri, 18 November 2016
