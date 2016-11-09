Union Stars picking up momentum in Sedgars club cricket

Generic image

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Union Stars is picking up critical momentum in the SWD Cricket's Sedgars Premier League competition after recording two bonus point victories last weekend. They are now leading the points table with 30 points after 8 matches.

Union Stars (160/6) defeated Mossel Bay (159 all out) by 4 wickets on Saturday and on Sunday recorded a 3-wicket victory against Pirates United. Pirates posted 153 all out after which Union Stars responded with 156/7.

Harlequins Forces also had an outstanding weekend with two victories. On Saturday Harlequins (189 all out) defeated George (181 all out) by 8 runs and on Sunday they scored 283/8 thanks to a brilliant century by Jongile Kilani (119) and dismissed NMMU for only 53 runs for a convincing 230 runs victory.

Pacaltsdorp United (96/7) defeated Ramblers (94/5) by three wickets in a match that was reduced to 25 overs per team after a rain-delayed start.

In a nail-biting match, Pirates (169/6) scored the winning runs in the last over for a four wicket victory against Ramblers (167/8) in a match that was reduced to 45 overs per team. Brendon Louw (56*) was the batting hero for Pirates.

The summarised score cards are:

Union Stars won by 4 wickets .

Pirates United won by 4 wickets.

Harlequins Forces won by 8 runs.

Pacaltsdorp won by 3 wickets.

Match abandoned.

Union Stars won by 3 wickets.

HARLEQUINS FORCES 283/8 (50) (Jongile Kilani 119; Glenton Stuurman 45, Niel Hendricks 26*, Coenie Nel 2/40, Shaun Wagner 2/55, Du Toit Hills 1/61) NMMU MADIBAZ GEORGE 53/10 (17) Hanno Kotze 16, Enverino Swartz 3/12, Glenton Stuurman 2/13, Jermaine Le Kay 2/16).

Harlequins Forces won by 230 runs.

SaturdayMOSSEL BAY 159/10 (39.2) (Jacques Budricks 51, Jaco Fourie 39, Johan Cilliers 20, Marcello Piedt 3/18, Justin Jordaan 2/26) UNION STARS 160/6 (37.2). (Le Roi Bredenkamp 70, Grant Esau 32*, Christo van Schalkwyk 2/36).WESTERN HOPE 167/8 (45) (Cresendo Maksella 42, Welton Verlaat 35, Murray Cummins 27, Irvin Campher 2/22, Byron Jantjies 2/22, Brendon Louw 2/27, Daryll Sigula 2/39) PIRATES UNITED 169/6 (44.1) (Brendon Louw 56*, Sinethemba Tshomela 33, Dihehni Olivier 26).HARLEQUINS FORCES 189 (32.2) (Jaco Marx 61, Rhupino Plaatjies 41, Jermaine Le Kay 29, Raymond Terblanche 3/25, Enver Bezuidenhout 2/27, Mobeen Elyas 2/47) GEORGE 181 (41.3) (Raymond Terblanche 43, Roual De Reuck 33, Enver Bezuidenhout 27, Kevin Damons 23, Niel Hendricks 3/36, Siyabonga Booi 3/42).RAMBLERS 94/5 (25) (Daniel Koert 23, Andrew Calvert 23, Lance Roelfse 2/19) PACALTSDORP 96/7 (24.4) (Jermaine Jeona 26, Gilroy Saaiman 2/6).SundayPIRATES UNITED 153 (45.3) (Dehihne Olivier 34, Brendon Louw 20, Hershell America 3/15 Dylan Nuys 3/17) UNION STARS 156/7 (37.2) (Grant Esau 47, Dylan Nuys 22, Le Roi Bredenkamp 20, Byron Jantjies 1/7).