Translate to: 

Inquisition continues for Australia 'in crisis'

Inquisition continues for Australia 'in crisis'
Australia's hapless performances in the 2-0 series loss to South Africa came in for huge criticism from the country's local media on Wednesday.
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Australia's hapless performances in the 2-0 series loss to South Africa came in for huge criticism from the country's local media on Wednesday, with demands for heads to roll in both the dressing room and the corridors of power at Cricket Australia.

"Disgrace to the baggy green," was the headline lament of The Australian newspaper in its coverage of the test team's innings and 80-run defeat in Hobart on Tuesday.

"Australia's endemic problems, demand a long-term approach but in the short term changes must be made for Adelaide," the paper's cricket writer Andrew Faulkner wrote.

Australia, who lost the opener against South Africa by 177 runs in Perth, head into the series finale at Adelaide Oval riding a five-match losing streak, with confidence at rock bottom.

"Worst XI - Australian cricket in crisis after record capitulation," read a headline in the Courier Mail.

"Australia's players are overpaid and mollycoddled to the point where the priceless quality that separates the great from the good – resilience – is almost invisible," Robert Craddock wrote in the paper.

Former captain Allan Border, who like current skipper Steven Smith had to carry the team through a low point in the mid-1980s, put the blame squarely on the players.

"Tuesday was a terrible day at the office for every member of the Australian cricket team – and every supporter, too," he wrote in Sydney's Daily Telegraph.

"Nothing has changed in regards to team managers, staffing and high-performance.

"And that's why the players have to take responsibility."

Ricky Ponting, another former captain, was scathing of the team's batting, which produced a paltry first innings total of 85 in Hobart and another collapse when they lost eight wickets and scored just 40 runs in the session before lunch on day four.

"The Aussie batters, they just didn't know where to go, what to do," Ponting said on BT Sport.

"They got very defensive minded and when they do that – it's been shown through this test series – their techniques aren't good enough to stand up."

News Ltd newspapers put pressure on chairman of selectors Rod Marsh to step down now, rather than in mid-2017 as he had previously announced.
 
08:52 (GMT+2), Wed, 16 November 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a hilarious, haunted...
When the bough breaks
When the bough breaks
John and Laura Taylor (Morris Chestnut and Regina Hall) are a young,...
Shut in
Shut in
Mary (Naomi Watts) is a child psychologist who lives in isolation in rural...
The Accountant
The Accountant
As a math savant uncooks the books for a new client, the Treasury...
Eintlik nogal baie
Eintlik nogal baie
Jay is a guy at a crossroads in his life and when he meets Ally, his life...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Are you going away for the December holidays?
No, I can't afford it
George Herald 60%
No, I'm working
George Herald 29%
Yes
George Herald 12%
Men
Women
Search
WildWill
I'm a 44 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 42.
voorbegin2016
I'm a 66 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 52 and 65.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up