Philander, Maharaj run through Australia

Vernon Philander

NATIONAL NEWS - Vernon Philander and Keshav Maharaj shared seven wickets as Australia collapsed to 244 all out at tea on the second day of the first test against South Africa at the Waca in Perth on Friday.

Seamer Philander ended with 4-56 while debutant left-arm spinner Maharaj claimed 3-56 as Australia lost 10 wickets for the addition of just 86 runs.



Australia were eventually all out holding just a two-run lead on the first innings.



Openers David Warner and Shaun Marsh had taken the score to 158-0.



Warner had bashed his way to 97 off 100 balls with 16 fours and a six before, just after the first drinks break, he chased a wide delivery from paceman Dale Steyn to send an edge to Hashim Amla at first slip.



Unfortunately for the Proteas Steyn left the field soon after clutching his right shoulder in what looked like a recurrence of an old injury.