Sussex log leader in Premier League

Christo van Schalkwyk's impressive all-round performances helped Mossel Bay to win both their matches on the weekend.Photos supplied
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Sussex (71/5) are the new log leaders in the Sedgars SWD Premier league after a five-wic-ket bonus point victory against Pirates United (69 all out) on Saturday, 29 October.
 
Pirates, who were unbeaten at the beginning of the weekend, also suffered a 67 runs defeat against Mossel Bay on Sunday, 30 October.
 
Mossel Bay, thanks to impressive all-round performances by Christo van Schalkwyk, won both their matches on the weekend.
 
On Saturday they dismissed Harlequins for 185 where after they replied with 186/7 to record a three-wicket victory.
Western Hope (164/5) defeated Ramblers (160 all out) for a 5 wicket victory whilst the defending champion, Union Stars (256 all out) outplayed Pacaltsdorp United (152 all out) to record a 104 runs victory.
 
Union Stars vs Pacaltsdorp
Union Stars 256 (50): Marcello Piedt 76, Leroi Bredenkamp 61, Emile Titus 19, Jermaine
Jeona 4/42, Robin Hector 3/51.
Pacaltsdorp 152 (32.4): Jaco van Greunen 66, Monray May 2/10, Breyton Arries 2/21, Sheldon Eksteen 2/29, Hershell America 2/40.
Union Stars won by 104 runs.
 
Western Hope vs Ramblers
Ramblers 160 (34): Askin Louw 90, Bradley Carolus 30, Clayton Manewil 4/15, Marco Jan-sen 4/30.
Western Hope 164/5 (29): Kurt Fourie 49*, Steve Lourens 29, Chrisendo Maksella 25, Welton Verlaat 24, Shael Laminie 3/60.
Western Hope won by 5 wickets.
 
Harlequins Forces vs Mossel Bay
Harlequin Forces 185 (29.2): Jermaine Le Kay 76, Reagan Engelbrecth 34, Christopher Bosch 3/43, Christopher van Schalkwyk 3/55, Hendrik Delport 2/33.
Mossel Bay 186/7 (46.3): Christopher Bosch 45, Christopher van Schalkwyk 40, Darren Fry 32*, Niel Hendricks 3/16, Ronald Dirks 2/24, Sydwill Williams 2/47.
Mossel Bay won by 3 wickets.
 
Sussex vs Pirates United
Pirates United 69/10 (31.4: J.J Strydom 19, Marshall Philander 18, Nathan Murray 3/5, Godwin Plaatjies 3/22, Regarth Olckers 2/3, Emile Esau 2/23.
Sussex 71/5 (14.2): Lindle Trim 16, Ranwill Claassen 14*, Irvin Campher 2/6, Bronwill Goede 2/18.
Sussex won by 5 wickets.
 
NMMU Madibaz George vs George
Match abandoned.
 
Mossel Bay vs Pirates United
Mossel Bay 174/8 (47): Christopher van Schalkwyk 38, Nicolaas van Dyk 38, Niel Ferreira 34, Renaldo van Rooyen 3/22, Irvin Campher 2/13. Pirates United 107 (37.3): Darryll Sigula 27, Bronwill Goede 22, Christopher van Schalkwyk 6/26, Shane Smith 2/19.
Mossel Bay won by 67 runs.
 
07:11 (GMT+2), Fri, 04 November 2016
