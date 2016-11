SWD Cricket school teams announced

Jean du Plessis of SWD during the 2016 Africa T20 Cup, Pool B match between South Western Districts and Kenya at Recreation Ground on September 17, 2016 in Oudtshoorn, Photo: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - The SWD schools teams for the CSA National Weeks that will take place in December was recently announced.

Jean du Plessis, who represented the SA Colts in 2015 will captain the SWD u.18 team for the Coca-Cola Khaya Majola week that will be hosted in Bloemfontein.

Du Plessis also represented the SWD Senior team during the recent Africa T20 Cup. Micaela Andrews, who played for the SA Schools girls team in 2012 and 2014 is the captain of the SWD u.18 girls team.

The teams are:

SWD u.13 team: CSA u.13 National Cricket Week from 9-13 December 2016 in Bloemfontein.

Enathi Kitshini (Tyholora Primary), Francois Beets (Wesbank Primary), Anele Siyo (Tyholora Primary), Arnaud du Plessis (Glenwood House - captain), Ruben Groenewald (Glenwood House), Lutho Hlekiso (Holy Cross Primary), Duan Roberts (De Waalville Primary), Evert Marais (Outeniqua Primary), Luke McCarthy (Oakhill School), Ravin-Lee Kemmies (Diaz Primary), Keenan Arries (Bergsig Primary), Antonio Bruiners (Van Reede Primary). Coach: Wynand de Ridder; Assistant Coach: Bronwell Goeda; Manager: Keith Wagner.

SWD u.15 team: CSA u.15 National Cricket Week from 8-12 December 2016 in Potchefstroom.

Schalk Vermeulen (Outeniqua High), Jesse Adams (Oakdale), Tyrece Karelse (De Villiers Primary), Johan Muller (Langenhoven Gymnasium), Matthew Thorne (Outeniqua High), Callie Swanevelder (Glenwood House), Jandre van Wyk (Fezekile Secondary), Tristan Reid (York High), Lleyton Avontuur (Langenhoven Gymnasium), Jedhli van Briesies (Langenhoven Gymnasium - captain), Joviano Tock (Bridgton Secondary), Mesuli Vuba (Imizamo Yethu Secondary), Jean Paulse (York High). Coach: Johan Bruiners; Assistant Coach: Ranwill Claassen; Manager: Joseph Sonti.

Xavier Tekana (George High), Mighael Vermeulen (Oudtshoorn High), Bugan Esau (Glenwood House - captain), Odin le Roux (Outeniqua High), Francois Barnard (Langenhoven Gymnasium), Sintu Majeza (Thembalethu High), Travis Ackerman (York High), Curnol Thorne (Knysna Secondary), Ayabonga Antony (Thembalethu High), Jean Bruiners (Langenhoven Gymnasium), Brian Jack (Sentraal High), Shaun Wagner (Glenwood House), Arminn Kade (Outeniqua High). Coach: Pieter Stuurman; Assistant Coach: Chicco Ponela; Manager: Marco Paulse.

SWD u.19 girls team: CSA u.19 Girls National Cricket Week from 9-13 December 2016 in Pretoria

Cecilia Strydom (Oudtshoorn High), Micaela Andrews (Bridgton Secondary - captain), Ashley-Ann Meyer (Sao Bras Secondary), Kaylene Abrahams (Gerrit du Plessis Secondary), Chante Buys (Sao Bras Secondary), Asanda Ngema (Thembalethu High), Caroline Murphy (Bridgton Secondary), Annerie Dercksen (Sentraal High), Judith Ndlovu (Bridgton Secondary), Edeema Machaka (Thembalethu High), Chani Damons (Sao Bras Secondary), Lorieta Vaaltyn (Gerrit du Plessis Secondary), Abigail Hill (Gerrit du Plessis Secondary). Coach: Eric Jacobs; Assistant Coach: Elridge Booysen; Manager: Elize Arendse.

SWD u.19 team: CSA National u.19 Coca Cola Khaya Majola Cricket Week from 16-20 December 2016 in Bloemfontein

Jean du Plessis (Glenwood House - captain), Samkelo Mvimbi (Oakhill School), Grant Esau (Langenhoven Gymnasium), Unathi Mbathane (Thembalethu High), Joshua Kleu (Glenwood House), Linford Krotz (George High), Athenkosi Khwitsana (Oakhill School), Levin Muller (Outeniqua High), Ruan Moolman (Glenwood House), Todd Walker (Oakhill School), Matt Bolttler (York High), Renaldo Swartz (Oudtshoorn High), Richard Papenfus (Glenwood House). Coach: Andre du Plessis; Assistant Coach: Merlin Masimela; Manager: Francois Visagie.

