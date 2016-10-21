Translate to: 

Newcomer Andrea Agathagelou excels for SWD

Newcomer Andrea Agathagelou excels for SWD
Andrea Agathagelou
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - In less than a week after joining South Western Districts the former SA u.19, Leceister and Lancashire batting hero, Andrea Agathagelou, became the first SWD player to score a hundred in each innnings before SWD went down to a defeat by 1 wicket in the Cricket South Africa Sunfoil Cup Three Day match against Easterns in Benoni.
 
Easterns, who batted first, posted 378 (all out) thanks to fine contributions from Ernst Kemm (84) and Wesley Coulentianos (119). Glenton Stuurman (3/121), Otneill Baartman (2/54) and Mthobeli Bandingawo (3/36) were the SWD's successful bowlers.
 
In their first innings, SWD were dismissed for 209 of which Agathagelou (109; 128 balls, 17x4) made the only signifcant contribution. With his century, he became only the second player to score a century on SWD debut – after Jonathan Beukes (SWD vs Border in East London; 2007/08). With a deficit of 169 runs SWD was requested to follow on.
 
In their follow-on innings a record-breaking partnership of 240 for the 4th wicket between Agathagelou (199 – not out; 264 balls; 2x6, 25x4) and Brendon Louw (95; 189 balls, 3x6, 12x4) set up a new SWD 4th wicket partnership record. This partnership is not only a new SWD 4th wicket record (previously held by Christiaan Jonker and Glen Addicot; SWD vs North West in Potchefstroom; 21012/13), but they also surpassed the biggest partnership in SWD's first class history.
 
This record was held between Jonathan Beukes and Sammy-Joe Avontuur (202 for the first wicket; SWD vs KZN Inland in Pietermaritzburg; 2007/08).
 
SWD declared their second innings at 405/5 at tea on the final day setting Easterns to score 237/9 (from only 32 overs).
 
In a dramatic final session Easterns, who lost five batsmen through run-outs, reached the target after batting at 8.3 runs per over to seal a memorable victory.
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'
08:00 (GMT+2), Thu, 03 November 2016
