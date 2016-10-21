Translate to: 

Starc leads Aussie hopes against Proteas

Starc leads Aussie hopes against Proteas
Bowler Mitchell Starc. Image: twitter.com
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Australia are pinning their hopes on wounded strike bowler Mitchell Starc and familiar home wickets as they look to halt a wretched run as their three-test series against South Africa starts on Thursday.

Starc will wear a knee pad to protect deep cuts on his left leg and his condition will be closely monitored by medical staff after he collided with training equipment in September, needing 30 stitches.

He has been rushed back into action after Australia were routed 3-0 in Sri Lanka in July-August to lose their top test ranking, and were then hammered 5-0 in a one-day series in South Africa to complete a miserable few months on the road.

While the Proteas are missing their influential skipper AB de Villiers with an elbow injury, they have won their last two test series in Australia, putting the hosts under added pressure ahead of the series opener in Perth.

Much will depend on the potency of left-arm spearhead Starc and improved resolution from their under-fire batsmen to turn the tables, starting with the test series against South Africa followed by a further three tests against rejuvenated Pakistan.

Starc, who has taken 115 wickets at 27.36 in his 28 tests, said he was ready to lead Australia's attack even though he is still recovering from his accident and needs to re-dress the wound every day.

"It's not bleeding, it's healing nicely," said Starc, whose knee pad will allow him to slide and dive while fielding.

Starc sat out the one-day humiliation in South Africa earlier this month and along with fellow new-ball partner Josh Hazlewood offers Australia a strong bowling attack.

"We'll all be trying to crank it up. I'll be trying to bowl as fast as I can," Starc said.

"Just because they've got Dale Steyn ... and Kagiso Rabada bowling fast doesn't mean we haven't got anyone to match that."

Australia's batsmen will also have to step up after struggling on spin-friendly pitches in Sri Lanka, with much focus on skipper Smith, opener David Warner and prolific middle-order batsman Adam Voges.
 
08:03 (GMT+2), Tue, 01 November 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Doctor Strange
Doctor Strange
Stephen Strange, one of the world's top neurosurgeons, is injured in a car...
Indignation
Indignation
In 1951, Marcus, a working-class Jewish student from New Jersey, attends a...
Keeping up with the Joneses
Keeping up with the Joneses
A suburban couple becomes embroiled in an international espionage plot when...
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a haunted Halloween...
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Four years on, Jack Reacher returns to the headquarters of his old...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Have you ever driven under the influence of alcohol?
Yes
George Herald 46%
No, never
George Herald 18%
I don't drink alcohol
George Herald 16%
Yes, but never again
George Herald 20%
Men
Women
Search
hunts
I'm a 39 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 45.
Spiddle1
I'm a 39 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 32 and 50.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up