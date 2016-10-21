Translate to: 

Mennie the surprise in Aus squad for SA

Mennie the surprise in Aus squad for SA
Joe Mennie.
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Joe Mennie was the surprise selection in a 12-man Australia squad named on Friday for next week's opening test against South Africa in Perth, preferred to Jackson Bird.

The South Australian quick topped the domestic Sheffield Shield bowling list last season with 51 wickets and recently toured South Africa with the Australian one-day side.

"Joe bowls a great length at a lively pace and his form in first-class cricket has been terrific in the last 12 months," chief selector Rod Marsh said.

"He also impressed us during the recent Australia A series in Queensland."

Australia’s fast bowling depth is currently tested, with Pat Cummins and James Pattinson on the sidelines and spearhead Mitchell Starc and Peter Siddle both underdone from injuries heading into the clash from Thursday at the Waca ground.

Starc is on the comeback trail from suffering lacerations in his left leg after colliding with training equipment at a Sydney ground last month, while Siddle has had ankle and back issues.

Shaun Marsh was named as opener following his recovery from a hamstring strain, ahead of Joe Burns.

"Both Shaun and Joe played very well in the Sheffield Shield round but Shaun is coming off back-to-back hundreds in test matches and has performed very well in Perth and Hobart so we have opted to go with him,” Marsh said.

Usman Khawaja returns to the national side at No 3 despite being dropped during their recent test series in Sri Lanka, where Australia lost 3-0.
 
07:46 (GMT+2), Fri, 28 October 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Keeping up with the Joneses
Keeping up with the Joneses
A suburban couple becomes embroiled in an international espionage plot when...
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a haunted Halloween...
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Four years on, Jack Reacher returns to the headquarters of his old...
Hands of Stone
Hands of Stone
The boxing world will never forget master in-fighter, Roberto "Hands of...
Trolls
Trolls
Princess Poppy and Branch live in a colourful, wondrous world where...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Have you ever driven under the influence of alcohol?
Yes
George Herald 50%
No, never
George Herald 15%
I don't drink alcohol
George Herald 9%
Yes, but never again
George Herald 26%
Men
Women
Search
roadrunner_963
I'm a 60 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 52 and 62.
Merv_101
I'm a 48 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 39 and 53.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up