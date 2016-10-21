George and Pirates United on a roll

Bronwill Goeda took 6/13 for Pirates against Pacaltsdorp United.

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - George and Pirates United were the only two clubs that won both their matches during the weekend's contested league fixtures in the Sedgars Premier League competition.

Murray Commins (100 vs Harlequins) scored the first century of the season as he helped Western Hope to a 20 runs victory.

Outstanding bowling performances during the weekend were recorded by Regart Olckers (6/32 for Pacaltsdorp against Sussex), Bronwill Goeda (6/13 for Pirates against Pacaltsdorp United), Divan Coetzer (5/30 for George against Mossel Bay) and Christo van Schalkwyk (5/31 for Mossel Bay against Sussex).

The summarised score cards are:

Sussex won by 1 run.

Union Stars won by 99 runs.

George won by 25 runs.

Pirates United vs Ramblers

Pirates United won by 47 runs.

WESTERN HOPE 229/10 (49.5) (Murray Cummins 100, Welton Verlaat 30, Siyabonga Booi 3/24, Reagan Engelbrecht 2/28, Glenton Stuurman 2/52, HARLEQUINS FORCES 209/10 (47.5) (Clifford Senyatho 38, Glenton Stuurman 33, Crisendo Maksella 4/52, Douglas Baartman 2/37, Steve Lourens 2/25, Marco Jansen 2/29). Western Hope won by 20 runs.

Harlequins Forces won by 69 runs.

George won by 8 wickets.

Ramblers won by 84 runs.

Pirates United won by 3 wickets.

Mossel Bay won by 25 runs.

'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'

Pirates United is currently the only undefeated team in the competition. The defending champions, Union Stars, (153 all out), lost for the second time this season when they were defeated by 69 runs against Harlequins Forces (222/6).(Saturday)Pacaltsdorp vs SussexSUSSEX 126/8 (34) (Rowan Groenewald 41, Lance Roelfse 3/24, Robin Hector 2/16) PACALTSDORP 125/10 (34) (Chris Marrow 31, Nathan Rhodes 22, Regart Olckers 6/32, Emile Ezau 2/27).Union Stars vs NMMU Madibaz GeorgeUNION STARS 262/10 (49.5) (Dillan Nuys 82, Reagan Booysen 51, Geoffrey Perel 30, Pieter Stuurman 30, Le Roi Bredenkamp 21, Timo Smuts 4/27, Coenie Nel 2/53) NMMU MADIBAZ GEORGE 163/10 (36) (Coenie Nel 45, Monriano May 2/24, Dillan Nuys 2/37),George vs Mossel BayGEORGE 80/10 (24.1) (Grant Simpson 28, Ruall de Reuck 22, Shane Smith 4/12, Christo van Schalkwyk 4/26, Ruaan Moore 2/10) MOSSEL BAY 55/10 (24) (Jaco Fourie 20, Divan Coetzer 5/30, Mobeen Elyas 2/2, Grant Simpson 2/19).PIRATES UNITED 133/10 (45) (Dihihne Oilivier 16, Curnol Thorne 16, Nolan Booysen 4/27, Gert Swart 3/44, Nkululeko Serami 2/20) RAMBLERS 86/10 (32.2) (Byron Botha 26, Irvin Campher 5/18, Darryl Sigula 2/19).Western Hope vs Harlequins Forces(Sunday)Union Stars vs HarlequinsHARLEQUINS FORCES 222/6 (50) (Siyabonga booi 63*, Envirino Swarts 60, Clifford Senyatho 25, Jermaine Le Kay 25, Dillan Nuys 3/35) UNION STARS 153/10 (39.2) (Leroi Bredenkamp 41, Dillan Nuys 38, Envirino swarts 4/36, Glenton Stuurman 2/34).Western Hope vs GeorgeWESTERN HOPE 192/10 (41.5) (Steve Lourens 65, Jolan Anthony 39, Douglas Baartman 28, Sabir Elyas 3/45, Grant Simpson 2/34) GEORGE 196/2 (31) (Sabir Elyas 84, Ruall de Reuck 74*, Clayton Manewille 1/28, Douglas Baartman 1/37).NMMU Madibaz George vs RamblersRAMBLERS 183/10 (48.1) (Andrew Calvert 70, Nkululeko Serami 35, Hanno Kotze 3/33, Johandre Barnard 3/37, Coenie Nel 2/35) NMMU MADIBAZ GEORGE 99/10 (22) (Hanno Kotze 33, Matthew Boltler 22, Nkululeko Serami 4/23, Shael Laminie 3/12, Donovan Stripp 3/35).Pirates United vs PacaltsdorpPACALTSDORP 106 (24.4) (Jaco van Greunen 16, Bronwill Goede 6/13, Todd Walker 2/24, A.van der Walt 2/27) PIRATES UNITED 107/7 (41.2) (Todd Walker 29*, Dihihne Olivier 29, Jacques Budricks 3/29, Lance Roelfse 2/27).Sussex vs Mossel BayMOSSEL BAY 145/10 (48.2) (Christo van Schalkwyk 45, Revan Plaatjies 4/28, Regart Olkers 2/24, Ranwill Claassen 2/38) SUSSEX 120/10 (31.5) (Lindle Trim 33, Christo van Schalkwyk 5/31, Olivier Gosling 3/8, Shane Smith 2/29).