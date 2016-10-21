Translate to: 

England must improve or face India whitewash - Vaughan

England must improve or face India whitewash - Vaughan
Former England captain Michael Vaughan.
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - England will be "blown away" in next month's Test series in India if they do not improve with the bat, says former captain Michael Vaughan.

England claimed a tense 22-run victory on the final morning of the first Test in Bangladesh on Monday.

They meet India, the world's top-ranked side, in a five-Test series starting on 9 November.

"If they perform like they did against Bangladesh, it'll be 5-0," Vaughan told BBC Radio 5 live.
 
Two wickets in three balls from Ben Stokes on the fifth morning in Chittagong denied Bangladesh what would have been only their eighth win in 94 Tests - and their first against England.

England made 293 and 240 against a Bangladesh team ranked ninth in the world, collapsing to 21-3 in the first innings and 28-3 in the second.

Off-spinner Mehedi Hasan took seven wickets on his Bangladesh debut as 19 of England's 20 wickets in the match fell to spin.

The India side is set to feature off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, the world's number one Test bowler, and slow left-armer Ravindra Jadeja, who is ranked seventh.
 
08:22 (GMT+2), Tue, 25 October 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Keeping up with the Joneses
Keeping up with the Joneses
A suburban couple becomes embroiled in an international espionage plot when...
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a haunted Halloween...
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Jack Reacher: Never go back
Four years on, Jack Reacher returns to the headquarters of his old...
Hands of Stone
Hands of Stone
The boxing world will never forget master in-fighter, Roberto "Hands of...
Trolls
Trolls
Princess Poppy and Branch live in a colourful, wondrous world where...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Did you feel Tuesday's earthquake?
Yes
George Herald 20%
No
George Herald 76%
What earthquake?
George Herald 4%
Men
Women
Search
Willie123
I'm a 36 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 29 and 37.
Andries1953
I'm a 63 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 60.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up