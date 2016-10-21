England must improve or face India whitewash - Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan.

"If they perform like they did against Bangladesh, it'll be 5-0," Vaughan told BBC Radio 5 live.

Two wickets in three balls from Ben Stokes on the fifth morning in Chittagong denied Bangladesh what would have been only their eighth win in 94 Tests - and their first against England.



England made 293 and 240 against a Bangladesh team ranked ninth in the world, collapsing to 21-3 in the first innings and 28-3 in the second.



Off-spinner Mehedi Hasan took seven wickets on his Bangladesh debut as 19 of England's 20 wickets in the match fell to spin.



The India side is set to feature off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, the world's number one Test bowler, and slow left-armer Ravindra Jadeja, who is ranked seventh.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - England will be "blown away" in next month's Test series in India if they do not improve with the bat, says former captain Michael Vaughan.England claimed a tense 22-run victory on the final morning of the first Test in Bangladesh on Monday.They meet India, the world's top-ranked side, in a five-Test series starting on 9 November.