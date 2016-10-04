Pakistan opt to bat in Abu Dhabi

Azhar Ali. Image: twitter.com

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat in the second test against the West Indies in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Pakistan have left out Babar Azam and brought back Younis Khan. Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz have been rested due to the workload, giving Rahat Ali and Zulfiqar Babar a chance to play.



West Indies' wicketkeeper, Shane Dowrich, pulled up in training and they were forced to bring in Shai Hope.



Pakistan lead the three-match series 1-0 after a thrilling victory in the day-night test in Dubai.