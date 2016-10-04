Bravo proud of West Indies fightback

West Indian batsman Darren Bravo. Image: twitter.com

Bravo said he was inspired by Azhar Ali's 302 in Pakistan's big first innings total of 579-3 declared, to stay longer at the crease.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - West Indian batsman Darren Bravo, who scored a resolute hundred in the first test against Pakistan, on Tuesday said his team could have beaten Pakistan after fighting their way in Dubai.Bravo defied Pakistan's potent bowling attack on a weary fifth day pitch on Monday, scoring 116 which lasted 310 minutes before his wicket saw West Indies lose by 56 runs in the second ever day-night test played with pink ball.Pakistan, who set a daunting target of 346, are 1-0 up in the three-match series.Bravo said his plan was to bat out the whole day and launch an attack in the last session."It was a situation where I wanted to actually bat out the entire day," said Bravo. "As long as I batted and spent a lot of time out in the middle, it definitely frustrated the Pakistanis."I think it was a very good batting wicket for the entire match but the thing was with the situation, if we had won the game, we would have won the game in the last session or something like that, was waiting to launch in the end."Bravo, whose hundred was his eighth in tests – seventh on away tours and fifth in Asia – praised his team's fightback."I think it was a tremendous effort. The guys really fought throughout the entire test match even though the first two days in the entire test match we were totally outplayed. The way (Devendra) Bishoo bowled put us in good stead to obviously come out on top," said Bravo.Bishoo took a career best 8-49 to dismiss Pakistan for a paltry 123 in the second innings."I don't think Bishoo bowled enough in the first innings and it was a conscious effort to give him the ball in the second innings to work his magic and that is exactly what he did," said Bravo."He put us in a very very good position and I'm really happy for him. Hopefully he can continue for the rest of the series."