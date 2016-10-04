Tough opener for SWD 2016/17 season

Generic image.

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - South Western Districts will kick-off their campaign for the 2016/17 season when they take on Western Province at the Recreation Ground in Oudtshoorn.

The Sunfoil Cup three-day match started yesterday, Thursday 13 October and the limited over match will be contested on Sunday 16 October.

After ten seasons of first-class cricket and 104 matches SWD has a record of 104 matches of which they won 33 matches, lost 36 and drawn 35 – a reasonable record but silverware always eluded the men from the Southern Cape.

The new era under coach, Andy Moles, will also start this weekend and he will be motivated to secure silverware for SWD.

One of SWD's most successful and experienced players, Gurshwin Rabie, will captain a team with three debutants.

Mafinke Serami, is an experienced campaigner, but he will make his first-class debut for SWD along with newcomers Murray Commins – a top order batsman – and Mthobeli Bandingawo who becomes the first player of the Black African Cricket Development program of the province who emerged through the pipeline system to represent the province at first class level.

Bandingawo, from Thembalethu, had an impressive spell of bowling in the recent Africa Twenty20 Cup.

Young and upcoming players like Hanno Kotze and Neil Hornbuckle (both batsmen), Otneill Baartman and Glenton Stuurman (both bowlers) will be motivated to make an impact this season and this weekend will be an ideal platform to showcase their potential. Jongile Kilani (hamstring) and Marcello Piedt (shoulder) were not considered due to injury.

The SWD team for the weekend is: Neil Hornbuckle (captain), Hanno Kotze, Chris Marrow, Murray Commins, Brendon Louw, Siyabonga Booi, Glenton Stuurman, Mafinke Serami, Otneill Baartman, Gurshwin Rabie and Mtobeli Bandingawo. Ayabona Kitshani is the twelfth man.

