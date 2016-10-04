Translate to: 

Tough opener for SWD 2016/17 season

Tough opener for SWD 2016/17 season
Generic image.
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - South Western Districts will kick-off their campaign for the 2016/17 season when they take on Western Province at the Recreation Ground in Oudtshoorn.
 
The Sunfoil Cup three-day match started yesterday, Thursday 13 October and the limited over match will be contested on Sunday 16 October.
 
After ten seasons of first-class cricket and 104 matches SWD has a record of 104 matches of which they won 33 matches, lost 36 and drawn 35 – a reasonable record but silverware always eluded the men from the Southern Cape.
 
The new era under coach, Andy Moles, will also start this weekend and he will be motivated to secure silverware for SWD.
 
One of SWD's most successful and experienced players, Gurshwin Rabie, will captain a team with three debutants.
 
Mafinke Serami, is an experienced campaigner, but he will make his first-class debut for SWD along with newcomers Murray Commins – a top order batsman – and Mthobeli Bandingawo who becomes the first player of the Black African Cricket Development program of the province who emerged through the pipeline system to represent the province at first class level.
 
Bandingawo, from Thembalethu, had an impressive spell of bowling in the recent Africa Twenty20 Cup.
 
Young and upcoming players like Hanno Kotze and Neil Hornbuckle (both batsmen), Otneill Baartman and Glenton Stuurman (both bowlers) will be motivated to make an impact this season and this weekend will be an ideal platform to showcase their potential. Jongile Kilani (hamstring) and Marcello Piedt (shoulder) were not considered due to injury.
 
The SWD team for the weekend is: Neil Hornbuckle (captain), Hanno Kotze, Chris Marrow, Murray Commins, Brendon Louw, Siyabonga Booi, Glenton Stuurman, Mafinke Serami, Otneill Baartman, Gurshwin Rabie and Mtobeli Bandingawo. Ayabona Kitshani is the twelfth man.
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news' 
06:58 (GMT+2), Fri, 14 October 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The quiet life of a terrier named Max is upended when his owner takes in...
Absolutely Fabulous
Absolutely Fabulous
After attracting both media and police attention for accidentally knocking...
Sy klink soos lente
Sy klink soos lente
What do you do when you meet the girl of your dreams and realise...
Deepwater Horizon
Deepwater Horizon
A story set on the offshore drilling rig Deepwater Horizon, which exploded...
Magnificent 7
Magnificent 7
Seven gun men in the old west gradually come together to help a poor...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Have you ever fallen victim to an online or sms scam?
Yes
George Herald 16%
No
George Herald 84%
Men
Women
Search
Sir_Giggs
I'm a 39 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 60.
LiefdevirEwig
I'm a 59 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 55 and 60.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up