EP win Africa T20 Cup in Oudtshoorn

Present at the post-match presentation of the Africa Twenty20 Cup were Rudy Claassen (president of SWD Cricket), Jon-Jon Smuts (captain of Eastern Province), Mike Gajjar (tournament director) and Albertus Kennedy (chief executive officer of SWD Cricket). Photo: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Eastern Province won the Africa T20 Cup. Jon-Jon Smuts started the tournament with a match-winning century against Gauteng and finished it with another match-winning batting performance to carry Eastern Province to a convincing 31-run victory over Northern Cape in the final of the Africa T20 Cup at the Oudtshoorn Recreation Ground on Saturday.
 
Smuts' innings on Saturday of 40 off 24 balls (5 fours and 2 sixes) was not the highest score of the Eastern Province total of 165/6, with Colin Ackermann making 46 off 31 balls (4 fours and 2 sixes), but in the context of the match, it was decisive. He and Eddie Moore put on 62 runs without loss in the power play overs to which Northern Cape was only able to reply with 36/1 at the same stage.
 
Another big factor in Eastern Province's success has been the quality of their fielding and nobody exemplified it better than wicketkeeper Clyde Fortuin, who took a brilliant diving catch to dismiss Jacques Snyman while his stumping of Aubrey Swanepoel, another key batsman for the losers, was of similar quality.
 
Northern Cape never managed to put partnerships together with only four of their batsmen reaching double figures.
 
Once again, as is often the case in a final, experience played a major role which was evident in the performances of Smuts, Magala, Werner Coetsee and Swanepoel for their respective sides. The latter two pulled the game back for Northern Cape when Eastern Province looked set for a total in the region of 200. Nevertheless, the 165 that they made proved to be more than enough in the end.
 
Eastern Province was undoubtedly the best team in the tournament, winning four of their five matches by a convincing margin. It was only in the first pool match against Gauteng, which they won by three runs, that they were genuinely tested.
 
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'
07:19 (GMT+2), Fri, 07 October 2016
