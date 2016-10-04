Proteas eye series win

Proteas batsman Rilee Rossouw. Image: twitter.com

Rossouw has overcome a tough period on the sidelines following two serious injuries, and is relieved to be back playing. He says his aggressive approach has come down to the freedom of expression he has been given by the team and support staff, along with the trust and belief in his own abilities.

NATIONAL NEWS - The Proteas will be driven by the possibility of a series win when they take on Australia in the third Momentum One-Day International (ODI) at Sahara Stadium Kingsmead on Wednesday.The South Africans lead the series 2-0 with three matches to play, and are within reach of their first series win against Australia at home since 2009.After two dominant performances on the Highveld, the series moves to the more placid and slower coastal conditions, which will require a change of mindset and approach.Proteas batsman Rilee Rossouw has looked in great form following scores of 63 and 75 at the top of the order, but admits he is disappointed he hasn’t converted his starts into bigger scores.“The team has had two serious performances in a row and we are ready for the third match, we want to wrap it up,” he said in Durban on Tuesday.“Australia is the best team in the world, if you give them a sniff they are going to come back hard. We want to finish the series off tomorrow and have a clean slate for the fourth and fifth match.“They’re going to change a lot,” he said of the conditions. “On the Highveld when you get bat on ball it gives you runs but here it’s a different scenario. Stats-wise there aren’t a lot of boundaries here and you have to work hard for your runs. It’s the ground with the lowest runs scored in the last 10 overs, you have to score your runs early. We will take all of the stats into consideration for our game plans going into the game tomorrow.”