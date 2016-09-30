New Zealand captain Williamson out of second test against India

Kane Williamson. Image: twitter.com

New Zealand Cricket tweeted, however, that Williamson would not be available for the match.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the second cricket test against India starting later on Friday in Kolkata with a virus, New Zealand Cricket said.Former captain Ross Taylor will lead the side at Eden Gardens instead. New Zealand are 1-0 down in the three-match series.Williamson did not train with the team on Thursday after becoming ill but initial indications were that he might be able to play.