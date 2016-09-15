Anderson out of Bangladesh tour with shoulder injury

England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker James Anderson. Image: twitter.com

Anderson, who was rested when England last toured Bangladesh in 2010, is still hopeful to be fit for the five-Test tour of India, which begins on 9 November.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker James Anderson has been ruled out of the Test series against Bangladesh with a shoulder injury.The 34-year-old, who has 463 Test wickets, has not played since the fourth Test loss to Pakistan in August.England play three one-day internationals and two Tests on the tour, for which they leave on Thursday.Anderson's absence from the Test side will be confirmed on Thursday morning, when a replacement could also be named.He was not included in the one-day squad.Cover may come from Nottinghamshire's Jake Ball, who was named in the original squad for the ODIs, but not the Tests.Anderson, who missed two Tests against South Africa last winter with a calf problem, suffered a stress fracture of the right shoulder in the third Test at home against Sri Lanka in June.The Lancashire pace bowler was subsequently not selected for the first Test against Pakistan despite declaring himself fit, a row that captain Alastair Cook called a "messy affair".