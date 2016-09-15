SA looking to govern run rate better

JP Duminy.

Read more on Caxton publication, The Citizen.

NATIONAL NEWS - Against Ireland in Benoni last weekend, South Africa scored just 51 runs in the 10 overs between the 30th and 40th overs, going from 187 for one to 238 for three.South Africa will be looking to govern the run rate a bit better than they did against Ireland in the middle overs when they bat against Australia in their forthcoming ODI series, JP Duminy said on Tuesday.Against Ireland in Benoni last weekend, South Africa scored just 51 runs in the 10 overs between the 30th and 40th overs, going from 187 for one to 238 for three, and Duminy, who came to the crease in the 36th over, said it was an area of the game they were looking to improve.“It’s not really a concern, but those overs are something we’re looking at to improve, it’s something we have identified. It’s about executing our game plans, and it depends on how many wickets are down and the match situation. But it is a crucial part of the match in big games, and we want to capitalise in that 10-over spell, while other teams often look past those overs,” Duminy said on Tuesday after training at St Stithians College.The left-hander scored 52 not out off 43 balls as he and Farhaan Behardien (50 off 22) finished strong and took the total to 354 for five after the allotted 50 overs, and said the 88 he scored in the first innings of the Test against New Zealand at Centurion a month ago meant he came into the Benoni ODI with confidence.