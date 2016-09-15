Translate to: 

SA looking to govern run rate better

SA looking to govern run rate better
JP Duminy.
NATIONAL NEWS - Against Ireland in Benoni last weekend, South Africa scored just 51 runs in the 10 overs between the 30th and 40th overs, going from 187 for one to 238 for three.

South Africa will be looking to govern the run rate a bit better than they did against Ireland in the middle overs when they bat against Australia in their forthcoming ODI series, JP Duminy said on Tuesday.

Against Ireland in Benoni last weekend, South Africa scored just 51 runs in the 10 overs between the 30th and 40th overs, going from 187 for one to 238 for three, and Duminy, who came to the crease in the 36th over, said it was an area of the game they were looking to improve.

“It’s not really a concern, but those overs are something we’re looking at to improve, it’s something we have identified. It’s about executing our game plans, and it depends on how many wickets are down and the match situation. But it is a crucial part of the match in big games, and we want to capitalise in that 10-over spell, while other teams often look past those overs,” Duminy said on Tuesday after training at St Stithians College.

The left-hander scored 52 not out off 43 balls as he and Farhaan Behardien (50 off 22) finished strong and took the total to 354 for five after the allotted 50 overs, and said the 88 he scored in the first innings of the Test against New Zealand at Centurion a month ago meant he came into the Benoni ODI with confidence.

Read more on Caxton publication, The Citizen.
07:43 (GMT+2), Wed, 28 September 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Nine Lives
Nine Lives
A stuffy businessman finds himself trapped inside the body of his family's...
Shallows
Shallows
A mere 200 yards from shore, surfer Nancy is attacked by a great white...
War Dogs
War Dogs
Based on the true story of two young men, David Packouz and Efraim...
Heidi
Heidi
A story of a young girl lives in the Swiss Alps with her goat herding...
Noem my skollie
Noem my skollie
When young Abraham gets arrested for a petty crime he raises his status in...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think law enforcement is doing enough in George to keep our roads safe?
Yes, I am happy with law enforcement's efforts
George Herald 10%
No, there are still too many dangerous drivers on our roads
George Herald 90%
Men
Women
Search
DylF
I'm a 35 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 38.
Yster500
I'm a 50 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 33 and 50.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up