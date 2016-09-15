SWD Cricket to host finals of Africa T20 Cup

People from far will this weekend descend on Oudtshoorn to watch the finals weekend of the Africa T20 Cup to be played on the Oudtshoorn Recreation Ground (Rec). Two weekend ago these cricket supporters enjoyed the play-offs at the Rec. Photo: Christo Vermaak

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Cricket South Africa has awarded the hosting rights for the finals weekend of the Africa T20 Cup to be played next Friday and Saturday to South Western Districts Cricket.

This became necessary after none of the pool hosts managed to qualify for the play-offs.The first semi-final between Zimbabwe and Eastern Province will be played at the Oudtshoorn Recreation Ground on Friday at 09:45 and the second between Northern Cape and North West at 13:30.

The final, to be televised live by SuperSport, will be played on Saturday at 13:30.

The chosen venue was based on the assessments done by the participants of the four venues that were used for the pool matches.

