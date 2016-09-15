WCC-board will meet Adams

Paul Adams.

Yet, they are also aware of the impressive record of the Cape Cobras under the tutelage of Adams, as the team won two successive Sunfoil Series titles, a Ram Slam T20 Challenge trophy and won or shared the Momentum One Day title three times.

NATIONAL NEWS - The Western Cape Cricket Board (WCC) resolved on Thursday evening (15th September) that they will meet the coach, Paul Adams, and the contracted players soon about the grievances regarding Adams before making a decision on the future.The decision was made after a deliberation in which the content of the mediator report by the former South African physical conditioning coach Paddy Upton came under the spotlight.Adams’ position was scrutinized recently.An independent panel of Prof William Pick, Prof Cyril O’ Connor, Archbishop emeritus Njongonkulu Ndugane, Rushdi Magiet and Rev. Courtney Sampson was appointed to address a formal complaint lodged by some senior Cape Cobras players about Adams' performance as coach.The primary recommendation of the panel was that a mediator be appointed and this was also the position of the South African Cricket Players Association prior to the independent panel’s work.Upton, a former member of Gary Kirsten's management team during his tenure as South African coach, was appointed as a mediator. Upton recently submitted his report to the WCC board.Angelo Carolissen, the WCC-board chairman, said the board deeply respect the concerns raised by the players and acknowledge that they are priceless assets to Cape Cobras’ cricket.