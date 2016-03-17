Maxwell hopes to cement Australia place

Glenn Maxwell. Image: twitter.com

"I had doubted a fair bit about my ability at this level and to come out and strike the ball like I did today was really pleasing."

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Glenn Maxwell is hoping his brilliant unbeaten 145 in the first Twenty20 against Sri Lanka on Tuesday will put him back on track to represent Australia in the longer formats of the game.The 65-ball knock, featuring 14 fours and nine sixes, was the second highest in international T20s and drove Australia to a world record tally as well as a comfortable 85-run victory.The tourists' 263-3 bettered the 260-6 that Sri Lanka racked up against Kenya at the 2007 World Twenty20 and matched the format record of 263-5 that Royal Challengers managed against the Puna Warriors in the 2013 IPL.Maxwell's biggest international score was all the sweeter as it came after he was dropped for the longer format matches in Sri Lanka and left out of the squad for an upcoming one-day series in South Africa."I've been out of the one-day team for a while now, so to get my first crack back in the main team and to do as well as I did today was brilliant," he told reporters in Pallekele.