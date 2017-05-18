Alkana sets new African and SA 110m hurdles best

Antonio Alkana.

Sprinter Thando Roto grabbed third spot in the Men's 100m dash in 10.15, just behind Mosito Lehata who equalled his own Lesotho national record of 10.11 to triumph in a blanket finish.

ATHLETICS NEWS - Olympic high-Hurdles semifinalist Antonio Alkana broke the African and South African records in his specialist discipline on Monday evening.Alkana took the win in the Men's 110m race over the barriers in 13.11 at a European Classic Permit Meeting in Prague, Czech Republic to improve the continental and national mark of 13.24 set by Lehann Fourie in Brussels in September 2012.He was 0.13 ahead of Hungarian athlete Balazs Baji, the European Championships silver medallist, who took second position.In the Women's 400m Hurdles, Wenda Nel gave a clear indication she was approaching her best form, taking a convincing win in 54.66 to clock an A standard IAAF qualifying time for the World Championships in August.She completed the race 0.76 clear of her nearest competitor, World Student Games champion Joanna Linkiewicz of Poland.