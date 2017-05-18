Nel qualifies for Worlds; Alkana sets SA record

Wenda Nel.

“It is only my second 400m-hurdles race of the season. I could feel it had been a while since I last competed in a 400m-hurdles race. I think I have executed my race fairly well.

There are one or two small things in my technique I could work on so as to try and be a little bit faster but for now I am satisfied. To have a victory under the belt was the confidence booster I needed,” said the Tuks-athlete.

ATHLETICS NEWS - Wenda Nel made sure that she will represent South Africa at the World Championships in London last night when she won the 400m-hurdles in 54.66s at the Josef Odlozil Meeting in Prague.A definite highlight from a South African perspective was Antonio Alkana who smashed the South African 110m-hurdles record by winning in 13.11s. Lehann Fourie’s record was 13.24s.Nel described her race as the ideal start to her international campaign.