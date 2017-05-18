Van Niekerk wins 200m in Boston

Wayde van Niekerk.

"I still have a lot of work ahead of me," said Van Niekerk, who will run the 200m next weekend in Kingston, Jamaica. "But it is a positive result."

ATHLETICS NEWS - South Africa's Wayde Van Niekerk and Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas each captured their 200 metre races on the second day of a track and field event in Boston on Sunday.The 24-year-old Van Niekerk, who is the reigning World and Olympic champion in the 400m, clocked a winning time of 19.84 on a temporary built track to beat runner-up BeeJay Lee (20.17) at the Boston Boost Games.Because the competition was run on a straight line instead of the traditional curved track and field surface the time will not be listed in 2017 International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) records.