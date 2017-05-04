Bosman looks to defend Comrades title

Charné Bosman.

“To do so would be tempting fate,” said Bosman who credits her consistency in the world’s best known ultra-race to being able to stick to her game plan.

ATHLETICS NEWS - The past is the past will be the attitude with which the defending women’s Comrades champion, Charné Bosman (Nedbank Running Club), will line up to race on Sunday in Durban.Bosman who is also supported by the High Performance Centre (HPC) has arguably been the most consistent female runner over the last two years in the Comrades having raced to a victory as well as placing second.One of the Comrades conversation topics over the last few days has been whether Bosman could do what Frith van der Merwe did. That is to win the up and down Comrades “runs” in consecutive years. Van der Merwe did so in 1988 and 1989.Bosman admits that it would be nice to do so but then immediately reiterated that she does not want be obsessed with any specific statistic.