Fokoroni has the ability to surprise

Mike Fokoroni

Competing in the Two Oceans and getting good results is what brought about the big change in Fokoroni’s running career as it gave him confidence. Last year he won the Two Oceans.

ATHLETICS NEWS - If someone should have asked Mike Fokoroni ten years ago whether he would ever consider running the Comrades ultra-race his answer would have been an emphatic no as he thought he would “die” trying do so.But to use the Zimbabwean running for Nedbank Running Club’s own words: “At times life is funny.”The reality is that few people are ever capable of sticking to the true meaning of the word never. So it should be no surprise that Fokoroni eventually did run the Comrades and survived it. He was certainly not just tagging along behind the race leaders. In 2013 he finished 8th and last year he was fourth (5:35:09). It won’t be a surprise if he again improves his position this weekend.From fearing “death” he now dreams of winning the Comrades.