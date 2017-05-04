Tokyo 'too far' for Farah

Mo Farah.

"It's too far. I miss my family. My kids are growing up fast. I'm away six months of the year training and it makes me sad not to see them growing up."

ATHLETICS NEWS - Mo Farah says he is unlikely to compete at the Tokyo Olympics as he prepares to wind down his glittering career.The four-time Olympic champion will sign off from track racing after August's World Championships in London before switching to the marathon.But the 34-year-old Briton, who laid down a marker with an emphatic 5 000m victory at the Prefontaine Classic on Saturday, said he is unlikely to be marathon racing at the 2020 Olympics.Asked if he expected to run in Tokyo, Farah told AFP: "I don't think I will be."