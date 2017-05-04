Semenya shines in Eugene

Caster Semenya.

Having won the opening leg of the series in Doha a few weeks earlier, Semenya returned to the track to grab a hard-fought victory in 1:57.78.

Margaret Wambui of Kenya worked hard in an attempt to secure a rare triumph over the South African star, but she settled for second place in 1:57.88.



Francine Niyonsaba of Burundi earned third position in 1:59.10, with the top six women all dipping under two minutes.

