Kipchoge withdraws from London worlds

Eliud Kipchoge.

Other athletes who have backed out for consideration include three-time London marathon women's winner Mary Keitany and former world half-marathon record holder Florence Kiplagat.

ATHLETICS NEWS - Kenyan athletics selectors have been forced into wholesale changes to the marathon team for the August 4-13 World Athletics Championships in London following the withdrawal of four top runners, including Olympic men's champion Eliud Kipchoge.Kipchoge, who narrowly missed out on becoming the first athlete to run a sub-two hour marathon last month, said he needed to rest after the gruelling record attempt in Monza, Italy.He is joined on the withdrawal list by former world record holder Wilson Kipsang, who failed to win nomination for a parliamentary seat last month and is believed to be eyeing a shot at the Berlin marathon title in September.