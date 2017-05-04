Wöstmann withdraws from Comrades

Caroline Wöstmann. Photo: Rekord East.

“Despite aggressive recovery treatments and rehab to the injury it hasn’t healed sufficiently to allow me to safely compete at Comrades this year,” Wöstmann said.

ATHLETICS NEWS - Ultra-distance runner Caroline Wöstmann will not defend her Comrades Marathon up-run title on June 4 after losing a race against time to recover from a hamstring injury.Wöstmann has made the difficult decision to withdraw from the 2017 Comrades Marathon on advice from her medical team.Suffering a hamstring injury at last month’s Old Mutual Two Oceans, Wöstmann undertook an intensive rehabilitation regime with the hopes of defending her up-run title.