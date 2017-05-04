Thompson headlines Paris field

Elaine Thompson. Photo: Facebook.

Renaud Lavillenie, Kevin Mayer, Christophe Lemaitre and Dimitri Bascou, who won medals for France at the Rio Olympics last year, will all be present at Stade Charlety, chosen this year to host the event in place of the Stade de France.

Falling a little more than a month ahead of the August 4-13 World Athletics Championships in London, there will be a run out in the men's 110m hurdles for Jamaica's Olympic champion Omar McLeod while two-time Olympic gold medallist Christian Taylor is set for the triple jump.

ATHELTICS NEWS - Jamaica's double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson will headline the Paris Diamond League meet on July 1, organisers said on Monday.