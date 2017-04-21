3rd Time lucky for Camille Herron at Comrades?

Camille Herron. Photo: Runnersworld.

ATHLETICS NEWS - American ultra-distance runner Camille Herron hopes to finally have a crack at her first Comrades Marathon victory next month after her two previous attempts at the annual race in KwaZulu-Natal were derailed by illness and injury.Herron, who finished 10th at the 56km Two Oceans Marathon in Cape Town in 2013, made her Comrades debut in 2014.After falling ill the day before the race, however, she dropped out in the latter stages.Having gone on to win the 50km and 100km world titles in 2015, Herron was expected to make a return last year and had been tipped among the favourites for the Comrades title, but she withdrew ahead of the race with a torn hamstring.