US hurdler Harrison set for finger surgery

Keni Harrison.

Her next major race will be the US nationals/world championships trials in Sacramento, California on June 22-25.

ATHLETICS NEWS - Hurdles world record holder Keni Harrison will have surgery on a broken finger on Thursday but the American hopes to be back racing in less than a month, her coach told Reuters on Monday.Harrison broke the bone when she hit a hurdle in warm-ups before Friday's Diamond League meeting in Doha. Despite the pain, she went on to win the race.Doctors will determine when she is able to race again but "she'll be ready to hurdle in about three weeks," coach Edrick Floreal said in a telephone interview.Harrison returned to sprint workouts on Monday, posting a video of the session on her Twitter account."There's no danger," Floreal said, adding that the injury was to the middle finger of her left hand."She has a cast on the hand, so she is able to practice. She can't move the arm-swing really crazy but the hand doesn't hurt moving it back and forth."A specialist will insert a pin in her broken finger on Thursday in Lexington, Kentucky, allowing her to hurdle again in practice.