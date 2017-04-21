Gatlin, De Grasse ready for early season clash

Justin Gatlin.

De Grasse also claimed silver to Bolt in the 200m in Rio.

ATHLETICS NEWS - They finished second and third in last year's Olympic 100m final and on Friday Justin Gatlin and Andre De Grasse renew their rivalry in the Diamond League season-opener in Qatar.The sprint race is not the only standout event of the now-traditional Doha curtain-raiser for the league – this year spread over 14 meetings in 13 different countries – but is given an extra edge coming as it does in a World Championship season.Both athletes will have their eyes on London in August, when they will take on the legendary Usain Bolt in his international farewell, but for now battle commences in Doha.Canadian De Grasse, 22, is Bolt's heir apparent and has already said that he wants to "spoil" the legendary's Jamaican's goodbye to athletics.