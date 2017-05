Europe calls for new record ratification laws

Sebastian Coe.

The report proposes that world and European records should only be recognised if the performance is achieved at an approved event where high standards of officiating and technical equipment can be guaranteed.

It also calls for an agreed number of doping control tests in the months before the performance and the doping sample after the record to be stored and made available for re-testing for 10 years.

ATHLETICS NEWS - European Athletics called on Monday for new record ratification rules to maintain the integrity of the sport which could impact heavily on existing marks.The organisation wants higher technical standards and increased doping control measures, with recognition for previous race records not satisfying new rules to be transferred to performances that meet the criteria.European Athletics will forward a report to the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) which will study it at its Council meeting in August.