Enter for Meiringspoort marathon

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Loyalty entries for the Meiringspoort 21,1 km and 12,5 km marathon will open on Saturday 6 May at 06:00. The marathon and fun-run will take place on Saturday 14 October.

Participants (apart from late subs at registration) will be offered the loyalty entrant process for the first 6 days. Thereafter from 13 May at 06:00 the balance of entries will be made available to all the interested parties on a first come, first served basis.

They will again be using the entry ticket.net entry and payment platform. Entry fees for the 12.5 km will be R150 and for the 21.1 km R200.

This is inclusive of all on-line fees. Participant’s not in possession of a 2017 ASA licence number will need to pay R35 for a Temporary Number upon entering. During the entry process, you will also have the opportunity to, as in the past, must order a long sleeve T-shirt (R250), fleecy blanket (R55), and/or raffle ticket (R20) for painting.

Club members are enjoined must ensure that they record their correct 2017 ASA license number as this will be compared to the ASA database.

Similarly, the organisers will participants correct ID numbers.

Entries will only be complete once payment has been made. This can only be done on-line via credit card or the on-line EFT offering. No direct deposits to a bank account will be accepted. No other bank deposit will be accepted. Cardholder payments are reminded of the 3D Secure part of the payment process.

All on-line merchants are compelled to use this 3D Secure when processing card transactions. This is where the bank send a one time pin (OTP) via SMS. This must be entered before the transaction can be completed.

A surprising number of people don’t know this or are confused by it. They think that if they have entered their card number then they have paid. This is not the case as the 3D Secure part needs to be completed as well.

Failing to complete the entry plus payment process on time could mean that entrants lose out.

Entrants will receive an email confirming the successful completion and payment of the on-line entry process. Entrants will also be able to view the My Orders screen on the entrytickets.net website to view the status of their orders.

De Rust Striders, as organisers of the Meiringspoort 21 km marathon, will not be handling any part of the on-line entry process. It will serve no purpose trying to contact them in these matters.

Athletics South Western Districts (ASWD) as custodian of athletics in this region will be handling the on-line entry process in its entirety.

The relevant contact details are:

• Des Harris 044 693 0391 or 083 309 8732.

• ASWD Office 044 873 0023. (week days 08:00 to 16:00)• Anna-Marie Harris 044 693 0391 or 083 408 8336.