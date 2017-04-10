Wayde set to challenge Tuks top sprinters in CT

Wayde van Niekerk.

It is safe to say that Gift Leotlela (Tuks) will relish another opportunity to race against Van Niekerk. So far in head to head clashes for the season the score is one all.

ATHLETICS NEWS - Wayde van Niekerk (Kovsies) versus some of Tuks top sprinters is what this weekend’s South African Universities Championships in Cape Town might boil down to.In what is somewhat a surprise it seems as if the 400 metres Olympic and World Champion has decided to compete over the weekend. Danie Cornelius (Tuks Athletics Manager) said Van Niekerk has been entered to race both the 100 metres and the 200 metres.If Van Niekerk should compete it could lead to the first ever sub ten second 100 metres race at sea level in South Africa. At the national championships in Potchefstroom Van Niekerk finished second in the 100 metres and Roto was third. Both ran 10.04s. Van Niekerk has a best time of 9.98s while Roto has run 9.95s.