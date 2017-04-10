Run2Raise on 1 May

Runners at last year's Run2Raise, a fun event which also makes provision for parents to enter with their children for the 5km fun walk/run.

GEORGE NEWS - The 2017 Run2Raise on Monday 1 May promises to be another super event held by Avis Van Rental. There is a choice between a 10km run and 5km fun walk/run, both starting at 08:00.

The event is registered on the Athletics South Africa calendar through the Nedbank Running Club.

"It is the second event of many to come," says Elna Schwartz from Avis Van Rental. "The 2016 event was well attended with lots of fun and interesting lucky draws.

"Money raised from this event will contribute to Avis Van Rental's collecting efforts to import bicycles for children with special needs. The entry level bicycles are available in SA, but from the second level onwards they have to be imported."

This year, the event has a new route as there will be race timing for the 10km participants. It will start and finish at the Farm and Fellow Restaurant and Guesthouse at Tramonto in Geelhoutboom. Lucky draws will be done and the main lucky draw this year will be well worth it. All participants will be treated to 'Boerie sausage'.

Entries can be done online at www.entrytime.com . Entry forms are also available at Sports Centre in York Street.

Race day entries can still be done on 1 May. For more information, contact Schwartz on 044 884 0144 or elna.schwartz@avis.co.za

Runners at last year's Run2Raise, a fun event which also makes provision for parents to enter with their children for the 5km fun walk/run.

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'