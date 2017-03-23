World-class contests at SA Champs

Akani Simbine

In the women's sprints, Alyssa Conley is gearing up for another double, in an attempt to defend her national 100m and 200m titles.

ATHLETICS NEWS - The country's growing list of world-class sprinters will lead the charge in Potchefstroom this week, as a number of elite stars target double titles at the ASA Senior Championships on Friday and Saturday.In-form Olympic finalist Akani Simbine will turn out as the favourite for the Men's 100m and 200m crowns, after he was confirmed in the Athletics Gauteng North (AGN) entry lists released on Tuesday.Simbine, who has clocked impressive times of 9.92 and 19.95 in the short sprints this season, will line up against 400m world-record holder Wayde van Niekerk (Athletics Free State), World Championships 200m bronze medallist Anaso Jobodwana (KwaZulu-Natal Athletics) and national Junior 100m record holder Gift Leotlela (AGN) in both events.Two other AGN speedsters, former national 100m record holder Henricho Bruintjies and the latest SA athlete to dip under 10 seconds, Thando Roto, will focus on the short dash, while Western Province Athletics (WPA) Hurdles specialist Antonio Alkana will compete in the flat 100m event and the 110m contest over the barriers.