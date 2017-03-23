‘Bolt inspired me to break world record’

Wayde van Niekerk.

"To dream of 43.02 would make no sense."

ATHLETICS NEWS - Training with Jamaican athletics legend Usain Bolt gave Wayde van Niekerk the self-belief he could break Michael Johnson's 400 metres world record, he told The Times on Tuesday.The 24-year-old South African duly delivered in perhaps the performance of last year's athletics programme at the Olympics in Rio, posting a time of 43.03 in the final to smash Johnson's 17-year-old mark of 43.18.Van Niekerk conceded that with Bolt due to bow out after the World Athletics Championships in London in August he is not the man to replace him as the poster boy or showman of the sport."A lot of people say, 'Wayde, you need to be more of an entertainer'," said the athlete coached by 74-year-old grandmother Anna Botha."I am not that type but I see qualities I share with Usain Bolt, and that brings a form of comfort even if it won’t sell T-shirts."However, he acknowledges the role the 30-year-old sprinter played in instilling the belief in him he could threaten Johnson's world record and once he had done that to take it under the 43sec mark."I got to realise we are all human beings and that what's possible for him (Bolt) is possible for me," said Van Niekerk referring to the three weeks he spent training with Bolt last year."His environment is no different to ours. That was a massive confidence-booster."A window opened. Why not achieve what they can? When the clock stopped at 43.03 I had no choice but to think of going under 43.