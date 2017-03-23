Big numbers define Oceans Marathon

During a previous Oceans marathon.

Countless stories are told each year of how people have changed their lives through events like the Old Mutual Two Oceans, or how others have been inspired by seeing friends and family compete. The Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon is anything that a runner needs it to be - a challenge, a motivator, an inspiration, a way back from personal tragedy, and a life turning point.

ATHLETICS NEWS - The numbers say it all. This year the Old Mutual Two Oceans Ultra Marathon will be run for the 48th time, while the half marathon will be run for the 20th time and Old Mutual’s sponsorship of the event celebrates its 18th year. What defines this event is long term commitment.For the past four years Old Mutual has also offered a million rand prize bonus to the winning male and female runner who break the course records in the Ultra Marathon.“The company has been around for more than 170 years,” says Karen Thomas, Old Mutual Head of Brand. “Old Mutual has staying power, and so does an event like the Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon. -To complete something as challenging as the Old Mutual Two Oceans or Comrades Marathon, you need a sound plan, great advice, dedication, perseverance and an ability to invest your time and energy wisely. All of these strengths all speak to the Old Mutual way of thinking.”For Old Mutual, sponsoring events like the Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon is also an opportunity to contribute towards social development, and a way to inspire people to do great things.