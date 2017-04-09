Kenyan Longyangata wins Paris Marathon

Kenya's Paul Lonyangata. Picture: @parismarathon.

The 24-year-old Lonyangata, a winner of the Lisbon and Shanghai marathons, beat his personal best by almost a minute.

ATHLETICS NEWS - Kenya's Paul Lonyangata won the Paris marathon, clocking two hours six minutes and 10 seconds over 42.195km on a bright morning on Sunday.Lonyangata pulled clear when his compatriot Stephen Chebogut, who started with the best personal best of the field, cracked with 5.7km left.