Janse van Vuuren smashes SA record

Letitia Janse van Vuuren.

"I had a good few weeks of training and gym sessions before this, so I felt I could do it tonight."

ATHLETICS NEWS - Rising Hammer throw star Letitia Janse van Vuuren continued her rapid progress, breaking her own national record in her specialist event at the Sasol-NWU International Senior Athletics meeting in Sasolburg on Tuesday evening.Janse van Vuuren sent the hammer sailing out to 63.82m*, smashing the previous mark of 61.06m which she had achieved at the League Meeting in Pretoria last month."The first time I broke the record I didn't really expect it, but this time I felt better prepared and I felt I could do it," said the 20-year-old Pukke athlete, who is coached by Basie Koen at the HTS/VUT Hammer Throw Academy.