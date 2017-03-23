Janse van Vuuren smashes SA record

Letitia Janse van Vuuren.
ATHLETICS NEWS - Rising Hammer throw star Letitia Janse van Vuuren continued her rapid progress, breaking her own national record in her specialist event at the Sasol-NWU International Senior Athletics meeting in Sasolburg on Tuesday evening.
Janse van Vuuren sent the hammer sailing out to 63.82m*, smashing the previous mark of 61.06m which she had achieved at the League Meeting in Pretoria last month.
"The first time I broke the record I didn't really expect it, but this time I felt better prepared and I felt I could do it," said the 20-year-old Pukke athlete, who is coached by Basie Koen at the HTS/VUT Hammer Throw Academy.
"I had a good few weeks of training and gym sessions before this, so I felt I could do it tonight."
09:43 (GMT+2), Fri, 31 March 2017
