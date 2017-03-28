Murray takes the money

South African triathlete Richard Murray. Picture: Sascoc.

Ankle and Achilles pain across the three days of intense sprint racing did not help Murray's cause but the South African adopted a patient approach which kept him well within the front pack without pushing the pace of the contest.

ATHLETICS NEWS - South Africa's Richard Murray finished first in the inaugural Triathlon Super League event and took the A$100,000 ($75,970.00) first prize but the revolutionary format was also the winner as organisers enjoyed an all-action three days of racing.The 28-year-old beat strong competition in a starting field that included compatriot and Rio Olympic bronze medallist Henri Schoeman, Russian duo Igor and Dmitry Polyanskiy, Spain's 2016 ITU world champion Mario Mola, 2015 under-23 world champion Jake Birtwhistle and Britain's double Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee, who dropped out during the event through illness."I knew where my body was at, but after only a few events and about four speed running sessions this year I was not very sure," Murray said on Tuesday having recovered from the gruelling test on Australia's Hamilton Island.The event, planned as the first of a series, was a three-day mixed format starting with the "triple mix", followed by the equalizer on the second day, and ending with the eliminator.Competitors raced short distances, repeatedly, but sometimes in a variation from the usual triathlon order of swim, bike run.Designed to be fan and TV friendly, athletes were even interviewed, somewhat breathlessly, during the transition between disciplines."On the first day, I noticed that this type of format really does suit me. I raced road cycling and was an 800/1500-metre runner," Murray said.