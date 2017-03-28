Translate to: 

Murray takes the money

South African triathlete Richard Murray. Picture: Sascoc.
ATHLETICS NEWS - South Africa's Richard Murray finished first in the inaugural Triathlon Super League event and took the A$100,000 ($75,970.00) first prize but the revolutionary format was also the winner as organisers enjoyed an all-action three days of racing.

The 28-year-old beat strong competition in a starting field that included compatriot and Rio Olympic bronze medallist Henri Schoeman, Russian duo Igor and Dmitry Polyanskiy, Spain's 2016 ITU world champion Mario Mola, 2015 under-23 world champion Jake Birtwhistle and Britain's double Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee, who dropped out during the event through illness.

"I knew where my body was at, but after only a few events and about four speed running sessions this year I was not very sure," Murray said on Tuesday having recovered from the gruelling test on Australia's Hamilton Island.

The event, planned as the first of a series, was a three-day mixed format starting with the "triple mix", followed by the equalizer on the second day, and ending with the eliminator.

Competitors raced short distances, repeatedly, but sometimes in a variation from the usual triathlon order of swim, bike run.

Designed to be fan and TV friendly, athletes were even interviewed, somewhat breathlessly, during the transition between disciplines.

"On the first day, I noticed that this type of format really does suit me. I raced road cycling and was an 800/1500-metre runner," Murray said.

Ankle and Achilles pain across the three days of intense sprint racing did not help Murray's cause but the South African adopted a patient approach which kept him well within the front pack without pushing the pace of the contest.
 
08:51 (GMT+2), Wed, 29 March 2017
