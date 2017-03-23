Tough going for SA at Cross Country Champs

Generic image.

Experienced Cross Country runner David Manja was the first SA man home, grabbing 34th place in 30:16, and Joel Mmone finished a little further back in 37th spot.

ATHLETICS NEWS - Junior athletes Kabelo Seboko, Pakiso Mthembu and Simonay Weitsz, were the top performers for the South African team on Sunday, all finishing among the top 30 in their respective races at the IAAF World Cross Country Championships in Kampala, Uganda.Seboko earned 24th position in the Under-20 Men's 8km race in 24:54 and Mthembu finished 30th in 25:25, with Weitsz crossing the line in 26th place in the Junior Women's 6km battle.In the Senior Men's 10km event, Elroy Gelant went out hard and led at the first corner, but he fell off the pace and settled for 43rd position.